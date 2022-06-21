Shakira is thus shown with a radical change after the breakup | instagram

Not long ago the internet would collapse with the sad news that the Colombian singer Shakira would end her relationship of more than eleven years with the father of her two children, the soccer player, the Spanish Gerard Piquébeing very complicated for the artists involved because a great wave of gossip would attack them left and right.

Well, it is rumored that it would be due to infidelity on the part of the Spaniard, which is the reason for the thunder of their relationship, what if with a woman younger than the Colombian, what if with the mother of a colleague, what if with a stewardess, what if He goes from party to party, many things would come to light while the two have not spoken on their respective social networks to talk or comment on the subject.

Despite living a difficult moment, Shakiranever lost the good attitude that characterizes her, because on the different occasions that she was captured she always maintained a good posture demonstrating her maturity regarding the subject, since it is rumored that she does not want her two little children to know the real reason for her separation.

You may also be interested in Shakira and the resemblance to Gerard Piqué’s alleged girlfriend

Now, last Friday, June 17, the new musical theme “Don’t you worry” in collaboration with the American band black Eyed Peas and the French DJ David Guettaa melody full of hope and overcoming where they let their fans know that everything will be fine soon no matter what they are going through.

Shakira is thus shown with a radical change after the breakup, photo: Twitter



However, something that would stand out from the music video that was also released that same day would be the great change of image of the interpreter of “that you stay with me“Well, in a metallic bodysuit, as well as high boots and shoulder pads, it was how he looked, changing the brown of his eyes for blue ones like the sea, his classic wavy hair for a straight one.

Even some of his fans commented that a coppery tone could be distinguished from him, being completely different from the style he usually has. Shakira. Another detail that netizens noticed is the style of the metallic bodysuit, since it resembles one that she used in an image with her now ex-partner. Gerard Piqué when they entered the world of NFTs.