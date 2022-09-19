Shakira, Jennifer Aniston and more celebrities who shone brighter after overcoming an unfaithful ex

Ending a relationship is not the end of the world, as these celebrities prove that they were strengthened by bad experiences that even included infidelities.

When we experience deception, we can feel less valuable, feel guilty and hurt, but they are an example that this stage is transitory because from every bad drink, something positive always comes.

Celebrities who overcame infidelities and shone brighter

Shakira

The most recent to suffer a betrayal from the one she loved the most was the singer Shakira, who ended his 12-year relationship with Gerard Piqué, currently with a 23-year-old girlfriend.

Despite the fact that the Colombian continues to heal from this recent episode that was released last June, theand served as inspiration to write a great success, Congratulations, he shone at the Cannes Festival and even premiered a new television show with NBC in the United States.

Jennifer Aniston

the actress of friends was married to Brad Pitt between 2000 and 2005, but The actor established an extramarital relationship with Angelina Jolie that led to his divorce.

Although he did not expect this blow from his partner, he used that pain as motivation to consolidate a successful career in Hollywood. becoming a star of romantic comedies and not just comedy series.

Khloe Kardashian

After her love dramas with Tristan Thompson and her triple infidelity, the socialite launched Good American, her line of jeans for all sizes, which is currently very profitable. He spent time taking care of his figure and even helped him develop his own show: Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian.

Beyonce

It is well known that the American is one of the celebrities who has suffered infidelity, which he took advantage of to be inspired and turn those feelings into world hits. For example, like the song ‘Plastic Off The Sofa‘, in which I recognized the infidelities on the part of her husband, Jay Z, and talks about how she forgave him and continues to love him as he is despite everything.