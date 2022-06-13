Shakira | Jennifer Lopez on what it was like to share the stage at the Super Bowl: “It was the worst idea in the world” | Gerard Piqué | NFL | Famous

More than two years have passed since the Superbowl 2020, where the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20. Beyond the sporting fact, this event also draws the world’s attention for the halftime show. That time those in charge of going on stage were Jennifer López and Shakira, two of the most successful Latin singers.

the two artists They captured all eyes for their great performance on the dance floor. The barranquillera first appeared on stage singing her classic song “Loba” and even had the support of Bad Bunny. Minutes later, ‘JLo’ made her entrance, who also sang her most famous singles, and in the company of JBalvin at a certain point.

Shakira thrilled thousands of Super Bowl attendees with belly dancing in 2020. Photo: Super Bowl/YouTube

Some time later, the two made a tremendous duet across the Super Bowl stage, causing a furor among the thousands of attendees at the sports venue.

What did JLo say about sharing the stage with Shakira?

Jennifer López in the documentary ‘Halftime’, which portrays how the Puerto Rican artist got ready for the halftime show, revealed that sharing the track with the Colombian singer “was the worst idea in the world.”

According to Marca, on the tape, a “JLo” is shown upset not by working alongside Shakira, but with the NFL organization that hired two stars for the event, when traditionally it had been one. In addition, she was upset by the short time that the presentation lasted.

“This is the worst idea in the world for two people to perform at the Super Bowl. It was the worst idea in the world.” Lopez came to say. In addition, his manager Benny Medina limited: “It was an insult to think that you needed two Latinas to do the work that an artist has historically done.”

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez broke the track at halftime of the 2020 NFL Super Bowl. Photo: AFP

Who is Jennifer Lopez’s current partner?

Jennifer Lopez currently maintains a relationship with the interpreter of Batman in ‘Justice League’, Ben Affleck.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got engaged 18 years later hoping to walk down the aisle. Photo: Caracol RCN

Shakira and her break with Gerard Piqué

After twelve years of living with the FC Barcelona footballer, Gerard Piqué, and having two children, Shakira separated from the player. The Colombian singer asked for privacy after this event through a brief statement.

Shakira and Gerard Pique. Photo: composition / The Republic

Shakira and Gerard Piqué: why did the couple not marry after 12 years of relationship?

The Colombian artist indicated in an interview that for her she did not see getting married as a priority, since “they were never a traditional couple” and that, despite their fast pace of life, they supported themselves in raising their children.

The former couple met for the first time on the recording of “Waka Waka”. Photo: 3gerardpique/Instagram

“Marriage scares me. I don’t want her to see me as his wife, but rather as his girlfriend, his lover. It’s like that forbidden fruit: I prefer to keep him attentive and think that everything is possible depending on his behavior, “the singer revealed on that occasion.

What did Shakira say in her separation statement?

Shakira and Gerard Piqué ended their relationship after 12 years, through a statement the Colombian singer confirmed the break. Through her image agency, the artist made her separation official but did not reveal the causes.

“We regret to confirm that we are pulling away. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding”, referred to the brief message collected by EFE.

What languages ​​does Shakira speak?

In addition to being a successful singer, dancer and businesswoman worldwide, Shakira has a great ability for languages. Along these lines, the interpreter of “La Tortura” speaks fluently Spanish, English, Portuguese, Italian, Arabic and Catalan, the mother tongue of her ex-partner Gerard Pique.

Interpreter is one of the artists with the highest academic preparation. Photo: AFP

Gerard Piqué denies infidelity to Shakira after confirming separation

“At first, all the information pointed to Shakira having made the decision due to an alleged infidelity of the soccer player, but the fact is that, breaking down the information, other versions reach us, as always, two versions in a separation, and the The soccer player’s closest environment assures that it was he who made the decision to separate and that he flatly denies that this separation came from infidelity. He says that it is a wear of coexistence, a wear of the relationship and it is categorically denied that there was infidelity in the couple, ”said the communicator. Lorraine Vazquez.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué separated after 12 years of romantic relationship. Photo: AFP

Shakira celebrates the more than 100 million views of “I congratulate you”

Shakira used her social networks to thank her fans for listening and making the song she shares with Rauw Alejandro a success.

“My team just told me that the video for “I congratulate you” has already exceeded 100 million views. You are the best fans of the world! Thank you for so much support and love! ”, He wrote on his Instagram.