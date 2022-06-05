Shakira, Karen Martínez, Jennifer Lopez and other celebrities who have been deceived

In recent days Shakira has been in the news and not precisely because of her music, but for having ended his relationship with Gerard Piqué after an alleged infidelity.

According to the Spanish media, the couple would have separated weeks ago, when the Colombian singer discovered that the soccer player had cheated on her with a 20-year-old girl. While none of those involved have confirmed or denied these rumours, every day details emerge that would confirm them.

In fact, they are also saying that the player had something with the mother of another Barcelona footballer.

The artist and the athlete ended after 12 years of relationship because of the “horns”, but this is not the first celebrity to go through something like this, there is a long list of talented and beautiful women who have suffered infidelity from their partners.

Famous women who have been unfaithful

The presenter married Juanes in 2004and although they seemed to be a role model in terms of relationships, the reality between them was something else.

In 2007 they separated for a while after Karen Martínez discovered that her husband had been unfaithful to her with the actress Johana Bahamón. Given this, Cartagena was away from him for four months.

In that period, the singer-songwriter was publicly seen with Cali and apparently that romance promised. However, it was short lived. After finishing his affair with Johana Bahamón, Juanes returned to his wife, who forgave him and they are still together.

One of the infidelity scandals that left more than one with their mouths open It was the one starring Róbinson Díaz and Sara Corrales.

After 17 years of marriage, Adriana Arango discovered in the worst way that her husband, the actor Róbinson Díaz, was cheating on her. In 2009, the couple divorced shortly after the actress and producer also saw the man of her life in her colleague’s bed.

She told El Tiempo at that time that she found out about the deception when she received a phone call from the National Police, which told her that they had found her husband’s car abandoned somewhere. She, in the midst of concern, went to that point that turned out to be the house of Sara Corrales.

The paisa actress asked him to enter her apartment and later to her room. There was her husband.

“What happened seems very armed to me, everything is very armed and I don’t know if it was her or someone else, but it is something planned because it was like a perfect script. It surprises me. I, who write, would not have imagined something so tangled. Everything was too much, “said the deceived woman to the media.

The artists were separated for five years, until in 2014 she forgave him and they returned. The couple is still together.

Shortly before Diana Spencer married Prince Charles discovered that the man with whom he would unite his life was in love with another: Camilla Shand. Without being able to do anything, since she had acquired a commitment not only with the heir to the throne, but with the English monarchy itself, the young woman continued with her wedding plans in the hope that her husband would forget about the one who had been his girlfriend. a few years before. But it was not like that.

The first three years of marriage for the princess were difficult since she was convinced that Carlos was still thinking about that woman, but it was not until 1986 when rumors began in the English press that The Prince of Wales was having a secret affair with Camilla, who, by the way, was also married at the time.

Even so, Diana had to maintain the image of the happy and perfect marriage. In the midst of her frustration, Lady Di also began to have an extramarital relationship until She and Carlos finally separated in 1992, after being married for 11 years and having two children. In 1996 they officially divorced.

In a revealing interview that the princess gave to the BBC in 1995, she said: “There were three of us in my marriage. And that’s a crowd.”

In 1998, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt began their courtship, thus becoming one of the most famous and beloved couples in the world of entertainment. In the year 2000 they were married in an intimate wedding and although it was believed that their marriage was like something out of a fairy tale, the reality was different.

The artists surprised their fans and the press by announce that they were separating after five years of marriage. The reason? Brad Pitt was unfaithful to her.

Shortly after their divorce it came to light that the actor began to have an extramarital relationship with nothing more and nothing less than Angelina Jolie, whom he met in 2004 on the set of the film ‘Mr. and Mrs Smith’.

Jennifer Aniston tried, for a long time, not to talk about it until 2007 when she told Vogue magazine how surprising it was for her to read how Angelina Jolie gave details of her clandestine romance with her ex-husband to the same medium.

“There were details posted there that had definitely happened to my ignorance. I think that those details were unnecessary and that it was inappropriate to discuss them in a magazine. I find it really indecent on her part, ”said the ‘Friends’ actress.

For his part, Brad Pitt revealed to Parade magazine, in 2011, the reason that led him to infidelity. According to their statements, their marriage was boring: “It was very clear to me that I intended to try and find a movie about an interesting life, but I wasn’t living an interesting life. I think my marriage had something to do with it. Trying to fake marriage was something that could not be.

The actress and singer started an affair in 2017 with Álex Rodríguez. Their courtship was going from strength to strength, so In 2019, the former baseball player asked her to marry him, giving her an emerald-cut diamond approximately 10 carats, valued at one million dollars.

The couple began to organize their wedding and Apparently they were going to celebrate it in Positano, Italy, in the summer of 2020, but the pandemic ruined the plans.

According to those close to the couple, both began to have problems due to confinement, but what would have led to the cancellation of their commitment and definitive breakup was an infidelity of the man.

In 2021, Jennifer Lopez and Álex Rodríguez sent a statement to the ‘Today Show’ in which they stated: “We have realized that we are better as friends and we hope to continue being so.”

The bone of contention would have been a model named Madison LeCroy and apparently what they had was something fleeting.