Shakira, Karol G and Bad Bunny among the nominees for Latin Artist 2022 at the People’s Choice Awards

Text: Cuba News 360 Newsroom

The People’s Choice Awards 2022 put the list of nominees for public consideration this Wednesday to vote for the best exponents of music, television, cinema and social networks.

The list includes the most important celebrities and artists of the year in its 40 categories. One of the most notorious without a doubt is that of Latin Artist 2022, where powerful figures such as Anitta, Bad Bunny, Becky G, Shakira, Karol G, Rauw Alejandro, Rosalía and Sebastián Yatra are found.

The Puerto Rican is precisely one of the great favorites of the night and has seven nominations in different categories.

Bad Bunny is followed on the list with the highest number of nominations by other important artists such as Harry Styles with six (5 musicals and one film), Lizzo with 5 (4 musicals and one television) and Luke Combs, Selena Gomez and Charlie Puth with four. .

We also see other names on the nominee lists like movie icons Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lopez, Dwayne Johnson and Viola Davis; as well as international music greats such as Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and the band BTS, among others.

The People’s Choice Awards are the only awards show driven entirely by the public and its results will be announced on December 6 at an award ceremony at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, USA.

Voting is open from this October 26 until November 9, in which those interested may vote a total of 25 times a day, by category.

To vote you have to access the awards website, select the category and vote for your favorites after creating an account, either with Facebook or with a valid email.

If you are interested in voting for your favorite artist, you can do so by clicking on the link that we leave here.