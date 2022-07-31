Shakira leaves Barcelona for Miami: here are the conditions imposed by her ex Gerard Pique

the essential

Shakira and FC Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique separated in June. The singer has decided to go live in Miami, according to the Spanish press. Gerard Pique has set his conditions.

Shakira will leave Barcelona. The Colombian pop-star, who broke up with FC Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique last June, has decided to leave Europe for the United States with her children to turn the page.

She owns a mansion there that she had put up for sale. Following the separation, she stopped the sale, indicates the Spanish daily El Periodico which had revealed the separation of Shakira. She considers that she no longer has family or friendly ties in the Catalan capital.

To make a fresh start, Shakira will set sail for Miami. According to the Spanish broadcast Telemundo, Gerard Piqué would have refused at first to see his children leave, Milan 9 years old and Sasha 7 years old, 7500 km from him. He finally changed his mind by imposing two conditions on Shakira:

that the singer pays him five tickets per year Spain / United States to go see his children

that the singer pays off the debt of € 395,000 that Gerard Piqué contracted

This information, revealed by the Spanish press, has not been confirmed by Shakira and Gerard Pique, nor by their lawyers. The footballer has been silent for eight weeks on social networks. For her part, Shakira savors the success of her two summer successes: “Te felicito” with Rauw Alejandro and “Don’t you worry” with the Black Eyed Peas and David Guetta. At the same time, it has just released a new perfume.

Shakira has other problems with the Spanish justice: accused of tax evasion in Spain, even if she proclaims her innocence, she now risks prison. The prosecution requested an eight-year prison sentence on Friday for charges of tax evasion of 14.5 million euros for the years 2012, 2013 and 2014.

The couple split in June following the footballer’s affair with a model in her 20s, according to Spanish tabloids.