Shakira leaves Spain, this is her new destination

Not even a week passed since Shakira made the end of the relationship with Gerard Piquébut according to specialized media, the singer already has everything organized for move in with their children and leave your days behind Spain. It seems that Shakira already has everything ready to move not only from home, but from the continent, since the place she chose to restart her life is Miami, United States.

According to the Colombian entertainment program “Gossip No Like”, the Colombian is taking care of arranging the immigration papers of her two children, Sasha and Milan, and also, she would already be looking for a new school for them, in which they can continue with their studies. In the program they also assured that Shakira has been preparing everything for at least a couple of months for the moment of moving with her children to the United States.

The host of “Gossip no Like”, Elisa Beristain, even assured that Shakira has already chosen the school where her children will study in Miami: “Shakira, we have information and we can say it, for two months she was arranging immigration issues of her children and looking for schools in Miami to take the minors to live in Miami”, declared the presenter.

Shakira is going to move to a property that she has owned for more than 10 years in Miami. It is a luxurious house valued at more than 10 million dollars, which is suitable for living with her children. According to the driver Beristain, the house would be habitable, since they would have put new curtains on it, they have changed the color of the paint in the rooms and they have added beds to the children’s bedroom. “Shakira bought this mansion when she was dating the Argentine Antonio de la Rúa, she bought it when they were together, but she fell in love with Piqué and went to Barcelona and left this little house that is very expensive,” she declared in the program.

Gerard Piqué and Shakira decided to end the relationship they had had for at least 12 years after an alleged infidelity on the part of the footballer was revealed, who would be dating a 22-year-old girl. According to some sources from the show, after learning about this, the Colombian would have proposed to her partner that they take therapy, however, it was he who decided that they better stay apart