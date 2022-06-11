Entertainment

Shakira leaves Spain, this is her new destination

Not even a week passed since Shakira made the end of the relationship with Gerard Piquébut according to specialized media, the singer already has everything organized for move in with their children and leave your days behind Spain. It seems that Shakira already has everything ready to move not only from home, but from the continent, since the place she chose to restart her life is Miami, United States.

According to the Colombian entertainment program “Gossip No Like”, the Colombian is taking care of arranging the immigration papers of her two children, Sasha and Milan, and also, she would already be looking for a new school for them, in which they can continue with their studies. In the program they also assured that Shakira has been preparing everything for at least a couple of months for the moment of moving with her children to the United States.

