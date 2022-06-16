Shakira looks at Andreína Bravo: the Colombian star reposts a video of the Ecuadorian | Social Networks | Entertainment

Andreina Bravo continues to make headlines in the media. A few weeks ago he returned from the Dominican Republic with a recognition for the high digital vote it received on the Heat Awards platformwith the video of his single Shoulder strap. Now, after also revealing to her fans her dreams of internationalization, the interpreter of Medicine has caught the attention of Colombian star Shakira.

The also winner of the first season of the reality show The power of love (Ecuavisa) appears in the stories of the Barranquilla’s Instagram account, who has included in her posts a clip of the rehearsal that the Guayaquil native did with the choreography of the song Congratulations.

Bravo presented yesterday in the dance contest program of CT Television a choreography in which she danced the famous theme of the Colombian, which has gone viral since the revelation of the separation due to alleged infidelity on the part of her partner, the soccer player Piqué.

The story that Shakira posted on her account was shared three hours ago. In it, the Ecuadorian is seen rehearsing before her intervention in I’m the best. (YO)