Shakira lost control during a martial arts tournament

Shakira received a warning after savagely encouraging her son Sasha.

Shakira and Gerard Piqueé are one of the most popular and beloved couples in Spain, because, in addition to having two careers full of success and personal recognition, the two have managed to make their romance transcend to the point of form a family.

The Colombian singer and FC Barcelona player are the proud parents of Milan and Sasha, two little ones who over the years have managed to develop surprising talents and abilities for studies, music and sport, although neither of them hasn’t been interested in football yet.

In fact, Shakira is thrilled with the talent her youngest son has shown for martial arts and whenever she gets the chance, she accompanies him to the dojos to see his training and support him in competitions, though. that on more than one occasion they called him attention for inappropriate behavior.

“Every time they go to a tournament, I end up screaming like crazy. Last time, the dojo master gave me two warnings. They almost fired me because I kept repeating: hit him on the head, hit him on the head”the Colombian confessed during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon.

Shakira is amazed by Milan’s musical talent

While Sasha excels in the martial arts, Milan, her older brother, feels very comfortable following in their mother’s footsteps, since at age nine he has incredible musical talent.

It turns out that Shakira’s son already plays the piano and other instruments with great skill. Indeed, according to the videos shared by the singer, the young man also receives lessons from a music producer, so it is quite possible that in a few years he will enter this industry.