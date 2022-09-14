Shakira made a big request to Pique

More than a year after their split, Togolese bimbo, Maria Mobil, has made some pretty startling revelations about her ex-boyfriend, Jonathan Morrison.

In a television program in Togo, Maria Mobil returned without filter to her relationship with the Ivorian Jonathan Morrison. Asked during an interview, she confuses her darling ex on the price of her engagement ring.

“Can he buy a ring that costs that price, no he can’t. The ring costs 6,000,000, I went to the store, I filmed the store, I filmed the manager who sold it to him, and he priced it in three weeks later to sell it at a lower price. . So it never cost the price he said, people think I ate the kid there like that. Look, he ate me, she added.

Recall that Maria Mobil had made an exit on Instagram which has reinforced a little more the many suspicions which hovered over the origin of the fortune of her ex-boyfriend.

“The person has never done a hard job if it’s not easy to take, easy money. He takes people’s money, he steals people’s money, how can he know how life is!she revealed in June 2022.

Revelations that should not have an impact on the young Ivorian entrepreneur, who won the hearts of young people thanks to his Tchin-tchin tournament which is a real success. Some netizens even claimed that Maria Mobil nearly turned off Jonathan Morrison’s intelligence.