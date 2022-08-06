Shakira makes a gesture in favor of Gérard Pique

Zapping Goal! soccer club FC Barcelona, ​​Stade Rennais: the figures of Ousmane Dembélé’s career

While the law firms Pilar Mañé and Tamborero Abogados have not yet resolved all the custody concerns for their children Milan and Sasha, Gérard Piqué and his future ex-wife Shakira have reached an agreement for the month of August in less.

After discovering their new life in the United States (between San Diego, Mexico City and Los Angeles) alongside the Colombian pop-star, Milan and Sasha will return for two weeks to their former family home in Ciudad Diagonal de Esplugues de Llobregat in the suburbs of Barcelona according to La Vanguardia. Proof that the “Shakiro” couple is not yet engaged in total war.

A gesture from Shakira, who initially claimed full custody of the two children with the hope of living with them in Miami. Deceived by Gérard Piqué after ten years of marriage, the beauty has not, however, completely given up on her request…