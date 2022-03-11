Shakira: “Marriage scares me”

For years, fans of Colombian Shakira have been curious to know when she will marry soccer player Gerard Piqué, but this couple has no plans to marry.

Despite the fact that they have been together for twelve years and as a result of their love they have procreated two children, Milan and Sasha; Shakira confessed in a conversation on the Planet Weird Podcast her feelings towards marriage.

According to the Colombian, walking down the aisle “scares” her, so she prefers to keep the flame that ignites love for her son’s father as her girlfriend, without having to bear the title of wife.

“I don’t want him to see me as his wife, but more as his girl. It’s like that forbidden fruit, I prefer to keep him attentive and think that everything is possible depending on his behavior, “commented the interpreter of “Blackmail”

A decade of stability

Shakira and Piqué’s love story began in 2010, at a high point in their professional careers. Piqué raised the first World Cup for Spain and Shakira was one of the main figures in South Africa, in which she gave voice to the official song of the competition with her Waka Waka.

The “Blackmail” singer and the soccer player not only share a home, but also a birthday. The fate of this famous couple caused them to be born on the same day, but 10 years apart

On February 2, the singer celebrated 45 years of age, while Piqué turned 35.