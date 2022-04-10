Shakira melts in front of the musical talent of her son Milan

Without a doubt, Karim Benzema is one of the most profitable strikers in the world and his hat-trick this week against Chelsea only confirms the great season he is having against all odds because, at 34, many are the fans and the media that want to delete it.

Although he is currently in the best moment of his career, Karim has always stood out for being a great goalscorer, even before wearing the Real Madrid shirt he had already managed to score some goals against the most important teams. of the world.

A fact that many tend to ignore is that at 21, Karim Benzema led the attack for Olympique de Lyon in a match against River Plate in the Peace Cup, a tournament played in 2007.

The young striker has done very well in his role. and even had the opportunity to score one of his team’s three goals.

This goal helped give international relevance to the career of Karim Benzema, who, after coming into contact with several top teams, made a completely life-changing decision and signed his first contract with Real Madrid, a club with which won all kinds of titles.

Karim Benzema is a different leader

With the departure of Sergio Ramos and the small continuity of Marcelo, Karim was appointed as the first captain of the team.

A very questionable decision because, if his talent and his leadership are undeniable, the scandals of his private life are not the best example for his young colleagues.

Karim Benzema has taken on his leadership role very well and even managed to improve his relationship with Vinicius Jr., going from criticizing his style of play to giving him some advice and making him his best attacking partner.