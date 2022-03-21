Shakira message about Gerard Pique on Twitter after Barcelona’s victory against Real Madrid | football curiosities

Barcelona she’s partying. The squad commanded by Xavi Hernandez little by little he recovers his memory and this Sunday he gave a category test neither more nor less than against his eternal rival, Real Madrid.

The culés won, liked and thrashed in the very Santiago Bernabeu. Excelsa presentation to continue ascending in the table of positions of The league.

After the solid victory, social networks exploded. On the one hand, the criticism and anger of the merengue fans; on the other, the jokes and joy of the Blaugrana fans.

Among the messages, that of a successful Colombian artist stood out. Through Twitter, Shakira revealed an infidence about Gerad Piqué, her husband and father of her children, regarding the duel this Sunday.

Although she assured that the Spaniard tells her not to talk about topics related to Barça in her networks, the feat achieved in the capital was enough for her to praise the commitment of the central defender.

“Gerard won’t let me say these things publicly. But only he with his heroism can play like this, overcoming any injury or pain and always giving his best. It’s not because he’s my husband, but he’s the best center back in the world. I said!”, trilled the barranquillera.

It is worth remembering that the presence of Piqué in El Clásico was in doubt throughout the week, due to some discomfort in the adductor. In the end he entered the squad, started and led the defensive back at the Bernabéu.