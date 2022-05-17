Shakira: Mini-dress and very high heels, the singer puts the package in New York

She has made her comeback! While she hadn’t appeared on the red carpet for a while, Shakira made a remarkable comeback alongside Nick Jonas. The two stars are busy promoting a new NBC-produced dance show.

This Monday at Radio City Music Hall in New York, the beautiful Colombian presented a new show called Dancing with Myself. On the red carpet, the companion of footballer Gerard Pique was seen with ultra tight black jeans and a very short red top, which she had matched with a pair of very high heels. Later, the 45-year-old Latin bombshell appeared even sexier by sporting a red mini dress! The star left the evening just after a photo and autograph session with her fans. Nick Jonas was not left out since as a juror of the show, he held an important place during the presentation of the program. The former star of the Jonas Brothers (dad recently) is, in fact, on stage in a casual sky blue suit as well as with a white cap and sneakers (see slideshow). On the red carpet, the two stars of the program were accompanied by several leading personalities from the NBC channel. We noted the presence of Christopher Meloni (New York, special unit) and of Sam Waterson (New York, judicial police).

Shakira and Liza Koshythe creators of Dancing with Myself, imagined the show as an opportunity for contestants to replicate trending Tik-Tok choreography. “Our work [en tant que jurée] is to rescue contestants who we believe deserve their place on the show. This is me judging that The Voice”, explained the interpreter of Congratulations during his intervention. “The show has nothing to do with virtuosity. It’s more about expressing her passion for dance and the love of dance. You don’t have to be an expert and most candidates aren’t. There are children, doctors, teachers. We have workers, pilots, and dentists“, concluded the star.

This new show open to all will begin airing on May 31 on NBC. Before perhaps a French adaptation?