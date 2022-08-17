Shakira mulls leaving Spain amid tax evasion probe and split with Pique

Shakira is undoubtedly going through one of darkest times of his life. While she is under investigation for a case of tax fraud just after her separation from her husband Gerard Pique, we learn that the singer plans to leave Spain for Miami.

A new start for Shakira?

It’s been a tough few months for global superstar Shakira. In June, she and footballer Gerard Pique broke up after eleven years of relationship and two children together. Just over a month later, reports that the singer of “Waka Waka,” the 2010 World Cup anthem, failed to pay millions in taxes and risked up to eight years in prison for tax fraud have surfaced.

According Page SixShakira plans to leave Spain and move to Miami. Sources report that the 45-year-old singer is tired of Barcelona and hopes to live in Miami. Indeed, Shakira has plenty of family and close friends in Miami Beach, where she also already owns a manor at the water’s edge. The performer of “Hips Don’t Lie“considers the place as a”refuge“, explains her friend Ana Lourdes Martinez. “Miami is his home“, added Martinez. “His parents live here, his brother lives here, his niece and his nephew too. She has no family in Spain. It’s a different environment from Barcelona.”

People close to Shakira, including fellow musician Alejandro Sanz, reportedly tried to convince Shakira to move to Florida. Many see Shakira’s decision as a way for her to distance himself from his ex Piquewho was charged of infidelity. The football star is said to have privately messaged other women and secretly seen a 23-year-old public relations student for months before things got out of hand.

After the divorce, Shakira and Pique are in the middle of a controversial battle for the custody of their two children, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7. The children are currently with their father after Shakira took them from her trip globetrotting in MexicoLos Angeles and Miami.