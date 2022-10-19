Shakira on Pique’s belly, Barça will humiliate him

Gerard Pique is going through complicated moments on the Barça side. The Spanish world champion may well have lost his starting spot and he may even have to suffer humiliation with his former partner Shakira.

In great difficulty during the last Clasico between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, ​​​​Gerard Piqué lost a lot of points in the eyes of Xavi. If the two men have known each other for quite a few years and have evolved together during the main Catalan coronations in recent years, Pique should be propelled to the bench in the coming weeks. The central defender seems borrowed and uninspired. A situation that no longer suits Barça but also the club’s fans, tired of Pique’s poor performance. And as bad news never comes alone, the former Manchester United could also face a humiliation which he would have done well …

Pique, a new blow because of Shakira?

Ya está lista la proxima camiseta del @FCBarcelona_es con el number #Shakira !!! Y divinen quien la va a usar? 🤭🤭🤭 Amo los finales felices @shakira @3gerardpique pic.twitter.com/KNaLOoEOcp — Shakira Rock 🤖 🤟 (@ShakiraRock3) October 19, 2022

According to several Spanish media, Piqué could be forced to wear the name of his ex Shakira on his jersey… Indeed, Spotify, official partner of Barça, would consider making a marketing move concerning the Colombian singer, as had been the case for Drake. This operation would also be performed in relation to the new piece Monotonia, which comes out this Wednesday. A rather dark song which some believe is intended for … Piqué, while the latter has repeatedly failed in his relationship with Shakira. “I never said anything but it hurts. I knew it could happen”, can we see in particular in the caption of a miniclip in which a human heart is trampled. The deal between Spotify and Barca could take place in the next few hours. Pique, he will have to take it upon himself and continue to whip to return to a level close to that which was his during his most prosperous years.