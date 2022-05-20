Shakira performs a dance challenge with Jimmy Fallon and the networks go crazy; fans showered her with compliments

Colombian singer Shakira was invited to Jimmy Fallon’s “The Tonight Show” to participate in the “Look at it once, TikTok Challenge” section, in which both the host and the artist had to recreate one of the dances published on said network social, after looking at it only once.

The interpreter of “Hips don’t lie” delighted all her fans with the steps of the viral video, “My Money Don’t Jiggle”, but also with the movements of “Te congratulations”, her most recent song that she performs with Rauw Alexander.

Immediately, her participation went viral on social networks where netizens did not hesitate to praise her movements, beauty, and assured that the years do not pass by her.

“Shakira is always pretty, she never gets old,” one user commented. “The years do not pass by you (Shakira),” wrote another follower.

The 45-year-old Colombian posted the videos on her TikTok account where, in just 24 hours, they accumulated more than 36 million views.

Shakira has two children, Milan, 9 years old, and Sasha, 6, with the Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, whom she met in 2010, the year in which the athlete was crowned world champion with the Spanish team.

