Shakira performs a dance challenge with Jimmy Fallon and the networks go crazy; fans showered her with compliments

Photo of James James55 mins ago
Colombian singer Shakira was invited to Jimmy Fallon’s “The Tonight Show” to participate in the “Look at it once, TikTok Challenge” section, in which both the host and the artist had to recreate one of the dances published on said network social, after looking at it only once.

The interpreter of “Hips don’t lie” delighted all her fans with the steps of the viral video, “My Money Don’t Jiggle”, but also with the movements of “Te congratulations”, her most recent song that she performs with Rauw Alexander.

