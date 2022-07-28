Shakira “persecuted” by the taxman? Accused of fraud, she refuses the agreement of the prosecution and claims her innocence

Shakira is in the middle of a legal battle and she intends to prove her innocence. Indeed, the Colombian singer is accused of tax evasion by the Spanish tax authorities. In trial, she would have refused to pay the fine claimed by the court decision.

They are our colleagues from the newspaper El País who report the details of the case. According to their information, Shakira believes that she no longer owes the Spanish tax authorities. Worse still, it positions itself in victim of persecution. Objeko brings you all the details of this case.

Shakira against the Spanish tax authorities

Unfortunatelythe singer has been quoted on the subject of tax evasion for several years now. It was in 2017 that Shakira’s name appeared for the first time in the columns of the newspaper The worldin an article dealing with tax evasion.

the scandal Paradise Papers challenges the whole world. And Shakira is one of the rich stars to be cited for having been able to play the virtuosos of tax optimization. This case then gained momentum and in 2018, it was the Spanish justice system that caught up with it.

She is then accused of concealing approximately 14.5 million eurosbetween 2011 and 2014. Then in 2021, the Pandora Papers scandal once again cites the name of Shakira… But on the case that interests us today, the star continues to proclaim her innocence.

Shakira risks big and especially to pay a heavy fine to get rid of his debts. But for the moment, and despite the recent decision of the Spanish justice, she refuses to pay and to admit her guilt.

A case that continues to torment the singer

Resident in the Bahamas, the artist’s lawyers ensure that she did not spend more than 183 days a year on Spanish territory. A figure that represents the legal threshold to be considered a tax resident.

But the Spanish justice considers that Shakira and her companion at the time, Gérard Piqué, actually spent most of their time in the country, with their children. Although Shakira’s main residence has been declared in the Bahamas, the star finds herself held to account.

Negotiations were held between the Spanish prosecution and Shakira’s defense. But nothing came of it. And if she has already paid more than 17 million euros to the Spanish tax authoritiesshe would still have a large sum to pay.

This is the reason why Shakira considers herself a victim of persecution. According to her, if her tax fraud had been 14.5 million euros, she largely discharged her debts. However, it is not for her to decide on the matter.

Shakira then claims that the Spanish tax authorities are unreasonable and she now refuses to continue to cooperate. She wants to claim her innocence and therefore refused the outstretched hand of justice.

Our colleagues from the magazine The Independent finally specify that the prosecution’s proposal will remain valid until the trial is held. However, the date of the trial has not yet been set. Readers ofObjeko will therefore be shared.

Difficult to know if Shakira is guilty or innocent, if she will manage to avoid paying or if she will still have to give several million euros to the Spanish tax authorities. Case to follow!