Shakira praised Piqué after Barcelona’s win in the Clásico

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 03.20.2022 19:37:20





Gerard Piqué He was one of the best players on the pitch at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium for Barcelona in the blaugrana team’s win over Real Madrid in the Spanish Classic.

With a 4-0, the table of Xavi Hernandez humiliated those led by Carlo Ancelotti and defender Piqué offered a great game behind the team against players of the level of Vinicius Jr.

One of the fans closest to the Blaugrana club followed every detail of the game. Singer Shakira He was attentive to every move and especially the actions of her husband Piqué.

Gerard won’t let me say these things publicly. But only he with his heroism can play like this, overcoming any injury or pain and always giving his best. It’s not because he’s my husband, but he’s the best center back in the world.

I said! pic.twitter.com/mYrvqs3EMa — Shakira (@shakira) March 20, 2022

“Gerard won’t let me say these things publicly. But only he with his heroism can play like this, overcoming any injury or pain and always giving his best. It’s not because he’s my husband, but He is the best central defender in the world. I said! ”, Wrote the Colombian on her social networks accompanying an image in which she made the sign of 4 with her left hand.

Shakira has been in controversy in recent days, as she recently revealed that He has not married Piqué after 12 years of relationship because she doesn’t want to be seen as “his wife” and prefers to be “forbidden fruit”.