Shakira pregnant with her third child? Video arouses suspicion

Colombian singer Shakira has aroused suspicion with this commented video in which her fans indicate that she is expecting her third child.

A clip in which Shakira appears dancing surprised her fans amid the controversy in which Gerard Pique and the singer find themselves after the announcement of their separation.

There has been a lot of speculation about their split as before they confirmed their separation in a statement, the FC Barcelona defender was singled out for allegedly cheating on the mother of his children with another woman and that would have been the reason for their separation.

We know that if Shakira devotes herself more than ever to her children, so that they are not affected by the separation of their parents, the player, him, goes from party to party, the Spanish press even photographed him during a party in Stockholm with a blond woman, different from the young woman of 22 with whom he has been romantically linked for weeks.

Meanwhile, it was the Colombian who drew attention to a video circulating on social networks where she appears dancing and doing her characteristic hip movements; for her fans, the appearance of her belly did not go unnoticed and they immediately entered the debate on the possibility that the celebrity was pregnant.