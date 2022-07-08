Shakira prepares a big unboxing, Stung in dirty sheets!

Zapping Goal! soccer club Real Madrid, FC Barcelona: top 10 most capped players in the Champions League

If until now Shakira has been content with a no-frills press release to announce her breakup with Gérard Piqué, the Colombian pop star could well attack the FC Barcelona defender more harshly in the coming weeks.

Wishing to leave Catalonia for Miami, the singer would like to leave with her children Sasha and Milan… Except that Gérard Piqué does not hear it that way and is currently blocking the big departure. A situation that tenses Shakira.

Shakira wants Pique to bend over child custody

According to a source quoted by the people media Informalia, the 45-year-old Latina bomba will do everything to win her case … even if it means charging Gérard Piqué by revealing all his secrets to the media. “She is ready for anything”, contradicts this informant who assures that the singer will do everything possible to harm her former companion if he does not show himself to be conciliatory.

According to this same person from Shakira’s entourage, Gérard Piqué has every interest in letting go of this enemy, “aware of the damage it can cause to his reputation”.