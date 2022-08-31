Shakira prepares a new song against Piqué and Clara Chía

Shakira could release a new song very soon, but this time she would have the help of the famous Argentinian producer, the young Bizarrap. A new song that could have an effect on the relationship of Piqué and Clara Chía.

The speculation started yesterday, during which Bizarrap celebrated its 24th birthday. Shakira congratulated the young composer through a tweet, in which she simply said: “Happy Birthday Bizarrap”. Seeing him, Bizarrap was happy with the message and replied to the Colombian. Immediately, fans of both artists started looking for signs of a possible collaboration. The exchange of messages did not go unnoticed by anyone.

Moreover, the Argentine is at Barcelona which sparked rumors that the two took the opportunity to record said session which many fans have been asking for a long time. This news could also affect Gerard Pique and his new wife.

If Shakira would have already sent him several messages with his titled music “Congratulations”, it is not excluded that in this possible new song he does not take the opportunity to launch another message, given the new love situation of the FC Barcelona player.