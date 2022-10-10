Entertainment

Shakira publishes a video of a trampled heart: an indirect message to Gerard Piqué?

The divorce of Shakira and Gerard Pique caused a stir last summer, revealing in passing the infidelity of the Spanish footballer. And it seems that the Colombian singer has not yet digested this separation.

In September, she explained that she had invested a lot in their relationship. “I have always supported Gerard in his career. One of us had to make sacrifices. I put my career in the background and came to Spain, to support him so that he could play football and winning titles. It was a sacrifice of love.”she explained.

In a similar vein, she posted messages on social media that could be subject to interpretation.

“It’s not your fault, nor mine either, it’s just that of the monotony”she wrote on social networks before posting a video of a heart crushed by a foot and writing: “I never said anything, but it hurt me. I knew it would happen.”

We can imagine that these are messages addressed to Gerard Piqué, unless his disappointed love story inspired him for his new album. Indeed, in another publication, we can see the drawing of a heart and a dagger. In legend, she writes “Monotonia” and the date of October 19.

