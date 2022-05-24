Shakira raised the temperature with a translucent look

Shakira She is one of the artists with the longest career in the musical field. It seems incredible that her songs cross generations and continue to be heard year after year. She has recently been compared to Karol G, by a journalist. Vanessa de la Torre attended a “Bichota” concert and assured that: “Colombia has not had an artist of that level.”

Immediately, fans of Shakira They asked about her idol, but the journalist believed that Karol G has more charisma. “Mmmm… it seems to me that she gives her opinion based on emotion and ignorance. Shakira is by far the most renowned and successful artist this country has produced. And she did it with sheer talent, genius and hard work. Karol has to sit down to watch and learn, ”a user replied on Twitter.

Related news

In the last hours, Shakira shared a video dancing to the song “Push It”, a song that the group Salt’n Pepa premiered in 1986. Without a doubt, this is the spirit that inspires the program where she has put much of her artistic energy this season. “#DancingWithMyself premieres May 31st and it made me want to dance to one of my all-time favorite songs,” she wrote in the post.

In the video, Gerard Piqué’s couple wore a total black look made up of a miniskirt, a bra and a translucent blouse. The publication of Instagram It quickly surpassed 600,000 likes and 5,000 comments. “Challenge accepted !!!” American model Camille Kostek told him.

Recently Shakira and Nick Jonas went to the ‘TODAY’ studio to talk about their role as judges on ‘Dancing With Myself.’ It will premiere on NBC on May 31. “I think it’s a very fun show, not difficult since it’s not about talent, it’s more about people expressing their passion for dancing, their love for dancing,” said the Colombian.