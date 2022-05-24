Entertainment

Shakira raised the temperature with a translucent look

Shakira She is one of the artists with the longest career in the musical field. It seems incredible that her songs cross generations and continue to be heard year after year. She has recently been compared to Karol G, by a journalist. Vanessa de la Torre attended a “Bichota” concert and assured that: “Colombia has not had an artist of that level.”

Immediately, fans of Shakira They asked about her idol, but the journalist believed that Karol G has more charisma. “Mmmm… it seems to me that she gives her opinion based on emotion and ignorance. Shakira is by far the most renowned and successful artist this country has produced. And she did it with sheer talent, genius and hard work. Karol has to sit down to watch and learn, ”a user replied on Twitter.

