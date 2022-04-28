Entertainment

Shakira raised the temperature with tight body

Photo of James James35 mins ago
0 9 1 minute read

no doubt that Shakira She is one of the most complete and successful artists worldwide. She recently released her latest song in collaboration with Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro. The video clip of the song “I congratulate you” has only been online for a few days and has more than 9 million views.

On this occasion, the rhythm of the song is a little slower than reggaeton, closer to disco-funky. In the video, Shakira creates a robot (Rauw Alejandro), who represents his “ideal man” in full futuristic aesthetics. As reported by Sony Music, it was recorded in Barcelona and directed by the Catalan Jaume de Laiguana, graphic designer and art director.

Source link

Photo of James James35 mins ago
0 9 1 minute read

Related Articles

Celebrities who responded with wit and elegance in interviews that made them feel uncomfortable | Famous

29 seconds ago

the team where he will continue his career is…

2 mins ago

Shapewear, duct tape …. what the Red Carpet dresses hide

13 mins ago

Soccer. Cristiano Ronaldo is the most influential sportsman on Twitter

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button