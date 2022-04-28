Shakira raised the temperature with tight body

no doubt that Shakira She is one of the most complete and successful artists worldwide. She recently released her latest song in collaboration with Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro. The video clip of the song “I congratulate you” has only been online for a few days and has more than 9 million views.

On this occasion, the rhythm of the song is a little slower than reggaeton, closer to disco-funky. In the video, Shakira creates a robot (Rauw Alejandro), who represents his “ideal man” in full futuristic aesthetics. As reported by Sony Music, it was recorded in Barcelona and directed by the Catalan Jaume de Laiguana, graphic designer and art director.

Sony Music also revealed that Shakira is recording his next studio album. She will also executive produce a new dance competition show called “Dancing With Myself” that will premiere on NBC on May 31.

In the last hours, the native of Barranquilla shared a photograph on her official account of Instagram where she is seen wearing a tight black bodysuit and her hair down. The artist is already 45 years old and has two children, but her figure looks great, just like her when she was young.

“Doesn’t everyone dress like this for an evening?” was the epigraph Shakira used for his post, which quickly exceeded 400,000 likes and 2,800 comments. Some of those who ‘liked’ her were her cousin Valerie Domínguez and her colleague and compatriot J Balvin. “HOLY HEAT!!!!”, “Night in with Pique… obviously” and “Perfect you, perfect” were some of the messages that the post received.