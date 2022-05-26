Shakira raises the temperature with a dress that subtly reveals her bust

Music and cinema are one, on this Wednesday, May 25, 2022. While the Cannes Film Festival is in full swing on the Côte-d’Azur side, the jury and the public meet, every day, to discover the films in competition for the 75and edition of the event.

On this rhythmic day, it’s Elvis, Baz Luhrmann’s new film that is causing a stir. The director, behind”Moulin Rouge, Romeo + Juliet or Gatsby the magnificent” this time looked at the case of the King of Rock and roll, Mr. Elvis Presley. The sublime Shakira also lit up the red carpet.

On the red carpet installed at the gates of the Palais des Festivals, all eyes were riveted on Shakira’s outfit. It is a split black dress, her nylon gloves, before settling on the big screen, in a dark room, to enjoy the show.

The film crew massed of course: Austin Butler, the hero of the feature film of course, but also the brilliant director Baz Luhrmann, warmly screwed on the arm of his wife, the costume designer Catherine Martin, Priscilla Presley, Steve Binder , Olivia Dejonge, Alton Mason and Tom Hanks who embodies, in the film, the manager of Elvis Presley, who had a somewhat tense relationship with him, Colonel Tom Parker.

The pace has never been so sustained on the Croisette. Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic has attracted all the biggest fans of his filmography, of course, but also big celebrities who have been raging in the world of song for years. The Australian Kylie Minogue came to smile at the photographers, in a dress with a transparent bustier, before going to discover the adventures of Austin Butler in the screening room of the Palais des Festival. Also present were the members of the Italian group Maneskin, who won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021 and composed a title for the soundtrack of‘Elvisas well as Ricky Martin, Bilal Hassani or even in another theme.