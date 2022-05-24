Shakira raises the temperature with a translucent black blouse

Shakira was present at the Ivors Academy Awards 2022, in which 21 composers and writers collected their Ivor Novello Songs, including the Colombian singer. The artists were divided into 14 categories covering film, music, television and video games at the ceremony that took place at Grosvenor House in London.

Ivors Academy highlighted Shakira for being one of the most influential and important Latin singers and representative of music in the world. In addition, she was nominated twice for these awards, of which she managed to win one, plus an echo of applause from the public and several compliments from her fans spread throughout the globe.

Shakira posing.

As if that were not enough, the talented Shakira He gave a surprise on the red carpet before the ceremony, and before collecting the special international award in honor of his worldwide success, he revealed that his next album entitled S12 is ready. In addition, she referred to the fact that she will have several collaborations with different types of musical influence and that she will focus on electronic music, but without leaving reggaeton behind, which has been one of the rhythms that accompany it.

Recently, on his personal Instagram account, Shakira She showed how talented she is and danced with a translucent blouse, in front of the cameras. She also showed that at 45 she is one of the most careful and hot women in the world.

The posting on the social network feed of the little camera was quickly filled with praise from followers from all over the world and Shakira received over 700 thousand likes in just a handful of hours.