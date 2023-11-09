Shakira reacts to seeing Lele Pons copying her ‘Whenever Where’ dance

Lele Pons This Wednesday faced the challenge of becoming ShakiraIn dancing with the Stars,

The program was dedicated to music videos and the Venezuelan artist had to be the singer in the video clip. whenever Wherever,

The girl gave a great performance with the dancer brandon armstrongBut it was not convincing as the pair received one of the three worst scores of the night and influential person Ultimately she became an eliminated contestant.

Although his colleagues were given better status, Lele Pons She was quite satisfied as she got what could be called the best rating of the night. Shakira herself responded to his performance and gave him an important choice On Instagram.

“Oh my god! He commented on my post about me. I’m crying! I winced”he wrote while sharing a picture of Shakira’s heart on Instagram Stories.

Lele Pons and Shakira have known each other since 2018, when the Venezuelan went to see the Colombian in a concert. El Dorado Tour in Los Angeles and gave him the opportunity to go into the dressing room. The video of their meeting quickly went viral.