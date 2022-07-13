Shakira ready to do anything for the care of her children? Gerard Pique would have made a radical decision!

While they recently announced their breakup, Shakira and Gerard Pique could soon be waging a merciless war … But the footballer recently made a decision that could change everything.

In a relationship for more than ten years, Shakira and Gerard Pique have recently put an end to their relationship. The two exes announced their breakup at the beginning of summer. “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, which is our top priority, we ask for privacy. Thank you for your understanding, ”they confided at the time. A particularly stormy break-up, if we are to believe information from the Spanish press.

A new life in Miami for Shakira and her sons?

Indeed, the Colombian singer would have discovered that the footballer, who is the father of her two sons, was having an affair with a mysterious woman. “I’m told she’s a hostess in a nightclub that Pique frequents a lot,” paparazzi Jordi Martin recently reported.

Since, the relationship between the two exes would be particularly tense. And for good reason, according to the newspaper brandthe singer would do anything to to keep her from her two sons. So she would like settle in miami with her boys to start a new life. The problem? Gerard Piqué lives in Barcelona… and does not intend to put his bags elsewhere.

The two exes could well wage a merciless war. Indeed, according to the media The Razonthe footballer and the singer have both already appealed to a team of renowned lawyers.

Gerard Pique ready to reconcile with his ex?

Will the two exes find common ground? It is rumored that Gerard Pique would have taken a drastic decision. Still according to Jordi Martin, whose Spanish newspaper Marca relays the remarks, the footballer would have separated from his mistress. “He’s single and has a lot of friends,” the paparazzi said.

Thus, Gerard Piqué would like getting closer to Shakira, in order to calm tensions… and convince her to stay in Barcelona? It remains to be seen now what the singer thinks.