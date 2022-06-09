Shakira really smiles, from ear to ear: the Colombian forgets her pain to lovingly care for her father, Don William Mebarak

It is no secret to anyone that Don William Mebarak is one of the most important people in Shakira’s life. They say that the strong crying that hit her a few days ago was due to the pain of knowing that her father was not well. However, all that bitter episode has been left behind, and Don William has returned home.

Shakira’s father returns home with his beloved daughter. / Photo by Grosby.

As we told you before, Shakira is willing to give her father all the necessary care. She already on Instagram she shared a video in which she can be seen helping him to read.

As Grosby explained: “The singer shared a moving video on social media of her helping her father do cognitive exercises and thanked her fans.”

Shakira says, “With my dad discharged, home and on his way, helping him with his post-trauma cognitive stimulation. Thank you all for wrapping us up with his immense love.” The Colombian smiles with total joy when she sees that her father is recovering. He now he is truly happy for her love, her big one is with her, safe and sound.

Jennifer Lopez talks about Shakira

JLo released her documentary: “Halftime” in which she shows that she did not like having to share her great moment with Shakira. As highlighted by Showbiz, Jennifer Lopez has said: “It’s the worst idea in the world, for two people to headline the same Super Bowl. It wasn’t a good idea.”says Jennifer in conversation with her musical director, Kim Burse, in an excerpt from the recording, in which both women try to plan the number based on the limited time given to each of the protagonists.

Although it was ultimately a resounding success, it is true that some fans of both artists complained at the time that none of their idols had enough minutes to properly defend their songs, all within the framework of a potpourri that was too concentrated and changing. That was precisely one of the fears expressed by Jennifer, as the documentary has brought to light: “We have six minutes, thirty seconds for each song. If we take a minute, we’ll be in trouble. But we need to have our moment: this can’t be a fucking magazine.”explained Jennifer, who logically raised these ideas without any acrimony towards her famous partner.

