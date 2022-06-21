Shakira received an unexpected marriage proposal at the door of her house

The singer Shakira received a surprise marriage proposal – Credits: @Marc Piasecki

Singer Colombian Shakira is one of the most sought after characters in recent weeks by all means and everything since announced his recent separation from the father of his children, the footballer of Barcelona from Spain, Gerard Piquéwith whom he had a 12-year relationship during which they had their two little ones: Milan and Sasha.

Not only that, Shakira also released new music with Rauw Alejandro, with whom she presented “Te Felicío” and with the Black Eyed Peas and David Guetta, with whom she recently released “Don’t You Worry”. Both themes are already musical successes and were positioned at the top of user preferences.

With a single Shakira, fans no longer know how to express their love and one of them went above and beyond. And it is that this supposed fan of Shakira came to the door of his mansion in Barcelona to let him know all the love he feels for her. The person who came to Shakira’s house was to ask her, nothing more and nothing less, than marriage. A true declaration of love for this incognito character that she only placed the name Alex.

Shakira got up with a marriage proposal from a fan – Credits: @EuropaPress

“I love you beautiful woman”, “I come here for you my love”, “I am ready to marry you right now and support you”, These are some of the messages that are read on the door of Shakira’s house, which were written on the ground dated June 19, 2022.

“I love you”, highlighted the writing – Credits: @EuropaPress

In this way, Shakira receives the support of her fans, although many believe that this would already be bordering on harassment. Nevertheless, Shakira did not comment on it.

A fan left him a sentence written on the asphalt – Credits: @EuropaPress

The scandalous separation and the footballer’s nightlife

On June 4, after several days of strong rumors about an alleged breakup, Shakira and Gerard Piqué confirmed their separation through a statement that was published in the newspaper El País. “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask for respect for privacy. Thank you for your understanding,” they wrote.

The ex-partner met during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. and made their relationship official a year later. Fruit of the relationship Sasha and Milan were born. After the confirmation of the rupture, intimate details of the separation between Shakira and Gerard Piqué. Now the assumption has come to light modus operandi that the footballer used to cheat on the singer Colombian.

Gerard Piqué was caught with a blonde woman at a party

As revealed in the Spanish program socialite, quoted by The Heraldthe athlete had organized a detailed plan to see other women without being discovered by Shakira. To betray Shakira, Pique’s favorite place was a bar called La Traviesa, where his lover worked.and there he held his clandestine meetings.

“Gerard Piqué entered through a side door of the premises while she entered through the front door when she got to work a little earlier, “they explained. The goal was not be seen by paparazziso the footballer I arrived at the place by taxi and entered through a side door that opened onto a little-used street.

