Shakira receives messages of support from her followers

After twelve years of relationship and two children together, the separation of Shakira and Gerard Piqué was made public two weeks ago. From this moment on, the rumors surrounding the footballer have multiplied, even linking him to a young waitress in her twenties with whom it is said that he could maintain a relationship.

Despite the romances that associate him with the soccer player, Shakira has been smiling on numerous occasions since then, leading his life with total normality. Many say that she already warned us of her breakup in her latest musical release, ‘I congratulate you’, where she repeats several times the phrase “you act well, I have no doubt about that”, which would be addressed to her ex-partner.

Unlike Piqué, Shakira is not related to anyone so far. First, the possibility that the singer had something with actor Chris Evans was discussed, but it was he himself who confessed -somewhat uncomfortable- in an interview, that he knew nothing about it.

This Monday, Shakira received a declaration of love at the very door of her house. And it is that the house of the soccer player and the singer woke up with several graffiti on the road in which you could read a series of phrases in English in favor of the Colombian. “I love you pretty woman”, “I come here for you, my love”, or “I am ready to marry you right now and support you”, are some of the messages of support inscribed on the ground.

At the moment, it is not known who the author was, although he may be a fan of the singer. Or who knows if Chris Evans himself*

This story was originally published on June 22, 2022 4:48 a.m.