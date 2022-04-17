Shakira returned to one of her great passions

Singer Shakira He returned to the seas with his neoprene suit and with his wave partner, his inevitable surfboard. After several months of “fasting”, in her own words, the Colombian interpreter resumed her love for this water sport.

In his latest post on Instagramthe singer from Barranquilla He was seen in a photograph with his instructor and with his back to the camera, both looking towards the horizon.

“Wind, rain and water at 14 degrees. Vocation or masochism?” Was the caption with which the pop star showed that surfing is really a passion for her, which makes her withstand the adversities that can introduce oneself.

The truth is Shakira made it clear on numerous occasions that practicing surfing helps her stay in shape, gives her a great deal of fun and, above all, helps her to disconnect for a few hours from her many responsibilities as a mother of two children, a businesswoman and a world celebrity. of the music.

“After months of forced fasting from surfing, today was like riding a bike while the waves seemed to wash away my problems,” said the wife of Gerard Piqué having his long-awaited reunion with the sea to practice his favorite sport with two of his friends.

And while he does his thing, having fun in the sea, Shakira It never stops generating new hits. The announcement that now has his fans expectant, is a collaboration with the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Raww Alexander.

This is the song “Te congratulations”, the first duet between the two Latinos, which will be released on April 22. This is how the Colombian revealed it when posting the cover of the single, where the singers appear posing with metallic outfits that resemble robots.

The announcement had more than half a million likes and reactions from its fans, but among the comments that of Raww Alexanderwho gave no further hints about the single, but instead reacted sympathetically with emojis of robots and blue hearts.

Among the comments, you can also read “The queen is back”, “Who else had a heart attack?”, and “I can’t wait”. The expectations of the fans revolve around a possible album, a possibility that began to be considered in 2021, with the premiere of “Don’t wait up”. However, to date, there has been no news.