Shakira reveals a tender message for the attention of the “hero of her life” and shares intimate photos

Shakira’s personal publications are rare. But on this September 7, the divine singer with the hips that don’t lie made an appearance on Instagram for a special occasion, the birthday of her beloved father. She accompanied her tender message to the attention of the latter, rare family photos.

2022 is probably not a year of which Shakira will keep wonderful memories. The singer indeed seems to be in a bad patch when her relationship with football player Gérard Piqué has just been shattered, and the latter is already strutting around with a new conquest. While the interpreter of Hips Don’t Lie must already arm herself with courage to face this break with the father of her sons, Sasha and Milan, she is also facing justice, accused of tax evasion.

And there is nothing trivial in what he is accused of: the statuesque blonde would not have paid his taxes between 2012 and 2014. According to the prosecution, Shakira had been living in Spain since 2011 when her relationship with FC Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique was formalized. However, his residence located in the Bahamas – and therefore considered a tax haven – was maintained until 2015. In total, the debt of the Colombian would amount to 14.5 million euros. Shakira, who risks 8 years in prison, however, denies the facts and claims to be ready to fight to prove her innocence.

His heart belongs to daddy, he’s the owner

And as if these hardships were not enough, Shakira has experienced multiple scares, of which her dad William Mebarak Chadid is the source. The former American jeweler of Lebanese origin has indeed had two severe falls recently. Last May, the singer was also seen inside an ambulance that was taking her to the Teknon clinic in Barcelona. causing the legitimate concern of his fans. She was quick to reassure them. “I get a lot of messages about being seen in an ambulance in Barcelona recently. I just wanted to tell you that these photos are from last weekend (May 28th) when my father unfortunately had a bad fall, I accompanied him in the ambulance to go to the hospital where he is now recovering. Thank you all for your love and support.”

This September 7, the singer experienced an enchanted parenthesis with his dad whose 91st birthday was celebrated. “Happy birthday to the hero of my life, my little daddy overcame the Covid, two falls and two operations. A lot has happened this year, yet at 91 you continue to show me the path to resilience and boundless love.“, she indicated in the caption of a shot where we see her singing for the latter who faces her, very moved. To this pretty video, Shakira adds a rare shot on which she poses with her parents then an adorable photo in which William Mebarak Chadid hugs his daughter, kissing her on the cheek At 45, Shakira remains more than ever her father’s granddaughter.

INSTAGRAM

INSTAGRAM