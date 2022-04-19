Entertainment

Shakira reveals all charms in this photo

The Colombian singer delighted her millions of followers with a close-up. Not even Gerard Piqué expected it!

Shakira is doing her thing on social networks and arouses passions. On her Instagram account, she published a postcard in which she brings out all her beauty in the foreground and heated up several of her. Not even Gerard Piqué expected the Colombian singer to dare so much.

However, it should be noted that Milan and Sasha’s mother does nothing more than be faithful to her style. It is that with any look and posing anywhere in the world Shakira makes her millions of followers bristle.

Every time she shares new content, her fans give her hundreds of comments and thousands of “Likes” that make her a celebrity on social networks, something that the Waka Waka interpreter has accustomed us to.

Undoubtedly, with this postcard, the artist makes it clear that it was all her beauty that managed to win over the Barcelona player in the first instance and the one that manages to awaken the imagination of her millions of followers on her Instagram account.

