Shakira reveals the hobby that gives her more life than music

If Shakira clarified anything, it’s that she has a warrior spirit. She does not sit still and home is not her favorite place. He prefers nature before confinement. The sea, above all. In this sense, the singer escaped from Gerard Pique and went swimming in the ocean in the midst of a storm.

“Wind, rain and water at 14 degrees. Vocation or masochism?, wrote Pique’s wife while wearing her neoprene wetsuit and looking lost in the Spanish Sea. Thus, she reveals that the marine symphony gives her more life and fullness than a music studio.

In another era, the Catalan striker would accompany his wife on an adventure, but it is in the middle of football season and surfing is considered a risky sport for him. So prevention is better than cure.

Shakira stood next to her instructor as she danced on the water. Proud of her achievement, the artist shared a reflection: ‘It was like riding a bike as the waves seemed to wash away my problems’. What wisdom in a sentence.

Shakira’s love for surfing

Shakira hasn’t stopped surfing for more than two years. She knows how to skate, move on a skateboard, hit, golf and swim like a pro. But surfing won all his admiration and time.

In fact, she’s a dynamic student at the renowned Wave Garden, a private high performance surf center. On several occasions, the star has shared videos in the complex with her children.

His video “Don’t Wait Up” was recorded in this training center. When she likes to go to the sea, the celebrity prefers the coastal reserve of Sitges. And there, in the vast ocean, he unleashes his boundless love for this water sport.