Shakira reveals the underside of her separation from Gerard Pique

The star, rather reserved about his private life, confided in his relationship with the football player, Gerard Pique.

By the editor

Published on 09/23/2022 at 15:49

The separation between Shakira and Gerard Pique was a shock for everyone but also for the singer. In the magazine SHEthe latter returned to the “ darkest time ” of his life. Her relationship with the FC Barcelona footballer lasted 12 years. The couple had two children who are now 9 and 7 years old.

The singer reveals: It was difficult, not only for me, but also for my children. Incredibly difficult. I try to hide the situation from them as much as I can. It’s really confusing for two kids trying to deal with their parents’ separation. And sometimes I feel like it’s all just a bad dream and I’m going to wake up at some point. But no, it’s real. And what’s also real is the disappointment of seeing something as sacred and as special as what I thought was the relationship I had with the father of my children and seeing that turned into something something vulgar and belittled by the media “.

Shakira wanted to see this relationship work by being very involved in it, even to the point of having put her professional life ” in the background “. The star wanted to give Gerard Pique the opportunity to follow his football career smoothly.

She says: ” I put my career in the background and came to Spain, to support him so that he could play football and win titles. And it was a sacrifice of love. Thanks to this, my children have been able to have a mom present, and I have this incredible bond with them which is unbreakable and which supports us. You know, that’s all. That’s all I can say “.

From now on, the singer is preparing to relaunch her career very soon. She will also have to face her problems with the Spanish tax authorities.









