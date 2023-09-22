Shakira revives animal print trend with Mexican pink low-cut dress

recently, Shakira Released her most recent musical single, titled “El Jefe” and a collaboration between the Colombian and “Furza Rigida”, which has caused a lot of fury on social networks, where most users appreciate her introversion. Also a musician in corridos tumbados. However, on this occasion The spotlight once again fell on her because of a particular outfit in which she was photographed For a magazine cover.

In her musical rebirth, Shakira has featured in various interviews in which she has explained how much her breakup with Gerard Piqué affected her, not only because of the betrayal she experienced, but also because of the public scandal and, above all, Also due to media harassment. What he experienced. Their children were subjected to it. So, it is not surprising that on this occasion he has decided to talk about a vulnerable topic that almost no one talks about and that is the eternally sought after “happiness”.

The “Ojos Asi” singer was spotted wearing a dress perfect for Fall 2023 / IG: @Billboard

Shakira turns heads with minidress on magazine cover

It was Billboard magazine that was in charge of implementing this The photoshoot with which Shakira caught everyone’s attention this Thursday, not only for her interesting wardrobe choice, but also for her distinctive natural beauty that makes her the subject of constant praise on social networks. However, this does not mean that we can underestimate the merit of her original pink Mexican dress, which has various details that make it an interesting bet for the fall of 2023.

To begin with, as can be seen in the photos shared by the above publication, The singer of “Copa Vecia” wears a deep neckline that creates an eye-catching Matchbox Perfect with dress lengthAlthough quite flirtatious, it has a cut that maintains the glamor without overshadowing the vulgarity, plus it also features a sexy openingWhich highlights Shakira’s steely legs,

The bright pink color of Shakira’s dress looks perfect on all skin tones / IG: @billboard

Animal print, the print that Shakira has revived for autumn 2023

Another thing that goes unnoticed in Shakira’s outfit is Strategic Use of Animal PrintWhich the Colombians wear in a revolutionary way that moves away from the classic combination of mahogany and beige, giving way to an interesting and modern bet: Mexican pink, a color that has once again come into fashion. Fashion trends of this 2023,

like shoes, The composer of hits like “Antologia” and “Me Enmore” dares to wear plasticized maxi shoes Which gives a dramatic and rock touch to her last dress, which was praised by millions of her followers, who also said that they were looking forward to reading the interview conducted with Shakira by Billboard, in which, among other things, the Colombian happiness Used to talk about. ,

“Sometimes I think that happiness is not for everyone. Happiness is a luxury, a commodity… I don’t think that everyone has access to happiness. It is reserved for a very select few, And I can’t say that I’m part of the club right now. There are moments of joy, of distraction, of reflection. There are still moments of nostalgia, and my music right now is inspired by that cocktail,” said the native. Said Barranquilla in his meeting with Billboard.

Boots are bold footwear that can help you rock any outfit / IG: @billboard

