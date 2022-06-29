Shakira richer than Gérard Piqué: the reason for their separation finally revealed

The love story between Shakira Gérard Piqué is over. A separation became official after the publication of a press release on June 4th. “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, which is our top priority, we ask for privacy. Thank you for your understanding”. Rumors of infidelity on the part of the FC Barcelona football player were quickly launched. The Waka-Waka singer would have surprised Gérard Piqué with the mother of Pablo Gavi, one of his teammates. In reality, it seems that the reason for the breakup is not that.

During an interview granted to a Spanish media, Roberto Garcia, the former boyfriend of one of Shakira’s sisters, announced that the break would rather be linked to a different financier. “From what a very close person told me, there was an economic problem between the two. Gérard Pique allegedly asked Shakira for money for an investment and the singer’s family allegedly refused to give it to him. They don’t mix their money and they keep the family economy at 50%. The Colombian singer would be three times richer than her ex-companion. His fortune amounts to 300 million euros against 80 million for the sportsman.

Shakira’s former brother-in-law continued his confessions: “Shakira focused on Gérard Pique because she wanted him to be the father of her children. She knew she would never marry him”, he swung. At least that’s said.