Shakira, Rosalía and Maluma attend Latin Grammy ceremony

EFE.- Spanish Rosalia and colombian Shakira and Maluma, artists nominated for latin grammy 2023, will participate in the grand presentation of these awards next Thursday the 16th, which will be held in the Spanish city of Seville, the Latin Recording Academy announced.

He will be joined by nominee Milo J (Argentina) and sebastian journey (Colombia), to which Italian is added Andrea Bocelli and American DJs will take part in the night’s festivities at the twenty-fourth edition of the premier awards ceremony.

Similarly, Majo Aguilar (Mexico), Anita (Brazil), Pedro Capo (Puerto Rico), Jorge Drexler (Uruguay), Luis Figueroa (United States), Fonseca (Colombia), Tiago Iorque (Brazil), Mon Laferte (Chile), Natalia Lafourcade (Mexico), John Leguizamo (Colombia), Nikki Nicole (Argentina), carlos pons (Puerto Rico), Carlos Vives (Colombia) and Yandel (Puerto Rico) will participate as presenter.

The Latin Recording Academy also specified that the French David Guetta connects to puerto rican ozuna For a special performance.

meet j This year it is nominated for Best Rap/Hip Hop Song, while Maluma is a candidate for Recording of the Year and Best Tropical Song.

Rosalía, winner of latin grammy and has been nominated for a Grammy for record of the year; Shakira It has seven nominations, including Record of the Year and three separate nominations for Song of the Year.

sebastian journeyWho will be one of the presenters of the ceremony this year, will also perform during the broadcast and will join the list of 16 Latin American artists.

Spanish is also confirmed alejandro sanzNominees for Best New Artist Borja (Spain) or paola guanche (Mexico), as well as Italian laura pausiniLatin Recording Academy’s 2023 Person of the Year.