Shakira, Sandra Bullock and other celebrities who have defied Carolina Herrera’s style rules – Nueva Mujer

Be allies of basic garments, forget about our old clothes and use elements that add a plus to the aesthetics of our outfits These are some of the recommendations that the Venezuelan designer, Carolina Herrera, has tirelessly repeated.

The famous that we are about to introduce you are an example of some of the most famous and controversial style tips that Herrera has imposed on the world of fashion.

Celebrities who have followed Carolina Herrera’s advice to look amazing

Shakira

The singer from Barranquilla knows that the basics that the Venezuelan designer talks about are a great ally when it comes to dressing, so much so that on several occasions he has shown that less is more through looks that are made up of simple styles, but that are all the rage among the public.

Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock, one of Hollywood’s favorite actresses, follows advice on wear nude makeupand it is that on several occasions we have seen the actress with this type of colors, leaving a natural appearance in her day to day as in the carpets

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton follows the advice of Carolina Herrera regarding adding accessories to our looks, such is the case that their outfits that are always accompanied by glasses, bags, necklaces, earrings and, in addition, he adds objects that give him a real plus to his clothing.

Sofia Vergara

Sofía Vergara, the star of ‘Modern Family’ knows one of the main rules of Carolina Herrera and it is “dress according to your age”. The 50-year-old actress wears incredible dresses that denote poise and elegancehighlighting its beauty.