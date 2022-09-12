Shakira seen holding a HEART with a ‘hole in her chest’ filming an encrypted music video weeks after her split from Gerard Pique

SHAKIRA was seen holding a heart while filming a music video just weeks after her split from Gerard Pique.

The Hips Don’t Lie star also appeared to have a ‘hole in his heart’ visual effect for the cryptic video which comes after the Barcelona footballer appeared in public with his new girlfriend.

The singer appeared to be running down a street in the center of the town of Manresa, near Barcelona.

She was shooting her new music video “Monotonia” with urban music singer Ozuna in the early hours of Monday morning.

The 45-year-old is said to be ‘very angry’ after Pique went public with his new relationship with student Clara Chia Marti.

The star – who split from Pique in June – is said to be furious at breaking an agreement to keep his new relationship a secret for a year.

Clara is 12 years younger than Pique and reportedly met him while working on events at his production company Kosmos.

Relatives of the couple say they have been seeing each other for some time.

They were recently photographed at his best friend’s wedding on Spain’s Costa Brava.

Shakira also faces up to eight years in prison if found guilty of alleged massive £12million tax evasion, which she strenuously denies.

All of her misfortunes mean she’s “suffering from terrible insomnia and worrying about this whole convoluted storyline,” a source told Life & Style magazine.

It comes after she was photographed sad at the beach with the two children they share – nine-year-old Milan and seven-year-old Sasha.

Shakira and Pique first met in 2010 after appearing in the video for her song Waka Waka, which was released for the 2010 World Cup that year.

She did not reveal the reasons for the breakup but the couple agreed on a temporary custody agreement.

This is despite Gerard wanting the kids to stay with him in Barcelona and Shakira wanting them to move to Miami with her.

The pair will also have to share their £300m fortune, including a £15m private jet and a £6m mansion.