Shakira separated from Gerard Pique: how she would have discovered that her husband was unfaithful

It has been several days now since Shakira and Gerard Pique announced their decision to part ways. But new information has just fallen: the Spanish press claims to know how the singer would have discovered that her husband was unfaithful.

The hallway noises were right. While rumors had been circulating for several weeks already, Shakira and Gerard Piqué announced their decision to separate on June 4. Parents of two, Milan and Sasha, the Barcelona defender and the Colombian singer shared the news in a press release sent to the EFE agency. “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, which is our top priority, we ask for privacy. thank you for your understanding“, wrote there the 45-year-old singer and the 35-year-old athlete.

Their meeting took place shortly before the 2010 FIFA World Cup won by Spain, where Shakira had been the interpreter of Waka-waka, official music of the competition. Completely under the spell of the star, the footballer had not hidden having courted him. “We started texting during the World Cup but the only chance I had to see her was to be in the final because she provided the show during the closing ceremony. So I told him that if I had to go all the way to the final to see her, I would“, he explained with tenderness during an interview with the Spanish channel TV3.

Shakira aware of Gerard Pique’s infidelities

But what could have happened for this idyllic couple to end? Shakira and Gerard Pique declined to comment on this. In the Spanish press, it is said that the footballer would have been unfaithful to his beautiful. Some journalists affirm that he would have flirted with a model barely 20 years old, others speak of an older woman. They are, however, unanimous on one point: it is because she would have been made aware of these infidelities that the interpreter of Whenever, Wherever would have decided to end their relationship.

The show El Gordo y la Flaca broadcast on Univision, a Spanish-language channel broadcast in the United States and whose information was relayed by the newspaper brandeven claims to know how Shakira would have discovered the infidelities of her husband: she would have simply hired a private detective agency! Proof, in the eyes of some, that she already had doubts. A sad end for this couple who made fans around the world dream.