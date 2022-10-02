Shakira separated from Gérard Piqué: she swings the truth and settles her accounts with the footballer!

Colombian singer, Shakira, goes through a difficult time in his life. After 12 years of publicized relationship, Gérard Piqué and Shakira have finally revealed their divorce. In effect, following discoveries of deception by the professional footballer, their marriage ended. Rumors of deception had been circulating for a long time, and the facts ended up being acquiesced. No one seemed surprised by the announcement, because the rumors are not new. However, as many know, love is blind. And so, when you love, you believe in it until the end. With two children and a 12-year relationship in the hot seat, it seems hard to give it up. Despite everything, the relationship ended well, and Shakira recently settled her accounts. She gave a lot in this relationship that ended so badly. We tell you everything!

A public breakup

After 12 years of relationship, Shakira finds herself alone. His ex, Gérard Piqué, meanwhile, is already publicly displayed with his new companion. Indeed, he was seen accompanied by a pretty and very young blonde, formerly an intern in a box he owned. The singer does her best to move forward and up the slope. ” I try to digest everything “, she explains in an interview with Elle American. She has just obtained custody of her two children, 9-year-old Milan and 7-year-old Sasha. A situation that requires a lot of love and attention. As a result, she sees herself busy, and therefore finds a bit of serenity and balance after such a big shock.

When her two children go to school, the 45-year-old Colombian star tries to find her first love. The music. Indeed, for her good, she decided to resume a passion she seemed to have abandoned for so long. For the past few weeks, she has resumed work on her next album. And this, five years after the last one was born. Between work and love, Shakira had no hesitation in choosing love. “ I put everything I had into this relationship and into my family. I put my career on the back burner and came to Spain to support him so he could play football and win titles “, she confides. And this, before adding: It was a sacrifice of love “.

Shakira: A Sacrifice of Love

A sacrifice that weighs heavily today. Indeed, having staked everything on her relationship, Shakira finds herself with nothing. In twelve years, the singer has only released two opuses whereas, from 2001 to 2010, she had unveiled five. For a long time he only had his children and their father Gérard Piqué who counted. ” I no longer believed in God before meeting him and then, when we met, everything lit up “, she confided in 2012. Far from suspecting that a few years later she would find herself in this situation so bitter. The man she thought she was going to end her life with destroyed that dream. Gérard Piqué therefore put a brutal brake on their story. And all that for a young woman of 23 years. A feeling that Shakira finds it difficult to accept.

It is often said that time heals wounds. However, it would seem that the new opus of the singer promises a cathartic feeling. Indeed, some lyrics from his new single have already leaked. And her loyal fans no longer recognize the amorous star with lyrics such as “ To complete you, I broke into pieces (…) and, you, you treat me like one of your desires. My eyes are red from crying for you “. A mixture of sadness and anger Shakira must be feeling right now. There is no doubt that the Colombian intends to settle her accounts through her music.