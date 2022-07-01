Shakira separated from Gerard Piqué: the singer finds a smile in good company

Several weeks after her breakup, Shakira radiates happiness. The Colombian singer and the Spanish footballer, Gerard Pique, announced their separation through a press release on June 4, 2022. “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, which is our top priority, we ask for privacy. Thank you for your understanding”, wrote the parents of Milan and Sasha. The ex-lovebirds met in the summer of 2010, during the FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

This message therefore put an end to a twelve-year relationship, after infidelity rumors. Indeed, according to information from the Spanish media El Periodico, the couple had been living apart for some time, after Shakira kicked the father of her children out of their family home. “It’s something serious and it was she who finally made the decision”said a source to the Spanish site cotilleo. Since, Gerard Pique would lead “a party life” in a bachelor pad, and would enjoy evenings with his teammates.

Shakira is surfing with a handsome young man

Since this separation, neither Shakira nor Gerard Pique have spoken about their new life. Nevertheless, several photos unveiled Thursday, June 30, 2022 on the site of the DailyMail, suggest that the pop star is having a good time. Tuesday, June 26, she was spotted with a wide smile on her face, in the process of surfing in Spain with a charming young man. Several people, including his son Milan, are also present in this series of photos. The 45-year-old singer-songwriter is dressed in a beautiful black and red jumpsuit, and seems to be taking full advantage of this nautical activity. Between two waves, Shakira chats and laughs heartily with her friends. Images that breathe the joy of living!