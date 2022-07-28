Shakira separated from Gerard Pique: the singer obtains custody of the children, conditions imposed by her ex-husband

Nearly two months after the announcement of their separation, Gerard Pique and Shakira are in full settlement of the terms. The couple of stars must in particular find common ground on the question of the custody of their children, a first battle won by the singer, but also a little by the footballer.

On June 4, the people planet was shaken by an unexpected announcement: after 12 years of living together, Gerard Pique and Shakira decided to go their own way. “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, which is our top priority, we ask for privacy. thank you for your understanding“they announced in a press release.

Behind this separation, important infidelity rumors concerning the footballer, who would have had an affair with … the mother of one of his young partners at FC Barcelona. According to some rumors, the Colombian singer even hired private detectives to discover the pot of roses. If the captain of Barça would apparently suffer a lot from this separation, he is unfortunately not the only one: the couple has indeed two children, Milan (9 years old) and Sasha (7 years old).

A financial and family agreement

As part of their separation, the two stars must therefore settle the question of the custody of their children. Trouble, Shakira wishes move back to Miami, while Gerard Pique wants to stay in ‘his’ city of Barcelona. According to information from the Spanish media Telemundothe couple would have recently reached an agreement: the Colombian singer would have won the case and will be able to take his children in the USA.

But the Spanish footballer made some big demands before agreeing to let them go. His ex-companion will have to pay him five first-class trips a year so he could visit their children in Florida. He would also consider, in the future, to sign at Inter Miami, a club founded by David Beckham, to get closer to them. Gerard Piqué would also like her to help him settle his large debts: the interpreter of WakaWaka would have agreed to pay 20% of the $2 million that the footballer borrowed. A shame, knowing that Shakira is herself in the sights of the Spanish tax authorities and has also recently refused an agreement with justice, convinced of her innocence. For the money, we’ll see later, but for the children, the case seems settled.