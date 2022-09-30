Shakira settles accounts with Gerard Pique… in her own way!

Angry, Shakira uses her new songs to attack her ex Gerard Pique. She reproaches him in particular for an agreement of their couple which was not respected.

The year 2022 is a year to forget for Shakira. In addition to her troubles with the Spanish justice system, she had to deal with her breakup with Gerard Pique. After twelve years together, the star couple broke up. And to say all the bad things she thinks of her former companion, the singer uses his songs. She is particularly angry because of a broken agreement.

Shakira comes out of silence for the first time

Last June, Gérard Piqué and Shakira formalized their separation. The former couple had two little boys together. What happened between the singer and the football star? Shakira was kind enough to say a little more.

In a recent interview for the American edition of the magazine She, Shakira returned to her separation from Gerard Pique. The young woman notably mentioned his disappointment at the end of his romance with the defender of FC Barcelona. As you therefore understand, the decision was not taken by the singer. But indeed by his companion:

It’s hard for me to talk about it because I’m still going through it, and since I’m a public figure, our separation is not normal, so it’s been very difficult not only for me, but also for the children. Incredibly difficult

The singer attacks her ex-companion

Shakira, who has put everything into her relationship, even if it means putting her career aside, is devastated. In the process of divorcing, the former couple is therefore looking for an agreement to finalize his separation. However, the singer has not finished with Gerard Piqué. Indeed, she does not hesitate to attack her ex-husband in her songs. Part of the lyrics of Te Felicito would talk about their separation. And the least we can say is that she is very angry with him.

When we translate the lyrics, we can read sentences like: “I broke into pieces, I was warned, but I did not take it into account, I know you well and I know you are lying”.

specify that this new Shakira songcame out shortly after Gerard Pique’s infidelity rumors. Besides, she fully assumes. Indeed, she had declared that everything she felt, is obviously reflected in the lyrics she writes. And in the videos she makes.

Gérard Piqué again as a couple?

Gérard Piqué for his part, has already found love. But who then is the new darling of the Barcelona footballer. Aged 23, the lucky winner is called Clara Chía Martí. According to the statements of our colleagues from Mirror, She’s a public relations student.. The latter works for the defender’s sports and media investment group, Kosmos. Besides, she would have already met Shakira, several times.