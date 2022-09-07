Shakira shares rare photos of her dad after hospital scare in emotional post

ads

Shakira surprised many fans in June when she shared photos from an ambulance, later clarifying that she had been called for her father, William.

Fortunately, he was quickly released and completed his recovery at home. Earlier in the week, her father celebrated his 91st birthday and the singer shared a heartfelt video of the couple conversing together in Spanish. In a heartfelt tribute, she then wrote, “Happy birthday to the hero of my life!

“Dad, you had COVID, two falls and two operations. It’s been a lot this year and you’re still, at 91, teaching me resilience and boundless love every day. »

The Hips Don’t Lie singer went on to share lovely family photos of herself with her dad. In one, William gently planted a kiss on his daughter’s cheek.

And in the second, the star posed with both of her parents, as she rested her head on her father’s shoulder and gently wrapped her arm around her mother.

Shakira and her father have a close bond

After William was released from the hospital, Shakira posted a candid clip of herself holding cards with words on them for her father to identify and read with her mother sitting behind them.

Every time he read a word correctly, she smiled and encouraged him with a “very good” in Spanish and maintained a cheerful attitude as he steadily improved.

She wrote alongside her video in Spanish: “With my dad out, already home and on the way, helping him with his cognitive stimulation after trauma. Thank you all for wrapping us with your immense love. »

Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their support with heart emojis and kind messages, such as, “How cute! We send all the positive energies to you and your family, Shaki”, as well as: “A speedy and pleasant recovery for your dad. »

