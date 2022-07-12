Shakira shares touching photos of her father and children after her surgery

On June 4, the singer announced the rupture of her romantic relationship with Gerard Piqué, who has kept her in the eye of the hurricane ever since.

Undoubtedly for Shakira this year has been one of the most difficult and not only because of her breakup with Gerard Piqué, after 12 years of relationship, but also because she is going through one of the most painful family moments, now that his father William Mebarak Chadid is in failing health.

Through her Instagram profile, the singer once again opened her heart to write an emotional dedication to one of the most special and important men in her life, who accompanied her unconditionally throughout her life.

“You taught us to get up after every fall and this time we know you will do it again. We love you”wrote the Colombian at the bottom of a series of moving images in which her father appears hugging her grandchildren Sasha and Milan, children of the artist with footballer Gerard Pique.

The post became one of the most viewed on the internet and garnered countless comments from the singer’s followers, who called for Mr William Mebarak’s speedy recovery.

A few days ago, Nidia Ripoll, the singer’s mother, had shared that her husband was hospitalized, but stable, recovering, although it is not yet known when he will return home, in addition to the reasons for which he has been admitted.